NBA alters voting process for end-of-season awards in quest for objectivity

End-of-season NBA awards have more riding on them than ever before, so the league has taken steps to make the voting process as objective as possible, most notably eliminating all voters associated with a team in their primary job. The panel is now entirely made up of independent media members.

As a result, all radio and television broadcasters as well as web writers for team websites have been removed from the voting list. The panel will now be comprised of 100 independent media members, including at least one per NBA market. The list of voters and their votes will be published online after the league announces the winners on live television at the inaugural NBA awards show on June 26.

Indiana Pacers play-by-play announcer Mark Boyle broke the news of broadcasters being removed from the voting panel via Twitter on Monday night:

@NBA tells team broadcasters they will no longer vote for league awards. Conflict of interest now greater than ever. It's the right call. — Mark Joseph Boyle (@Mark_J_Boyle) April 3, 2017





Indeed, there is even more significant financial compensation tied to end-of-season awards in the newest collective bargaining agreement signed by the NBA and its players’ association this past January. The need for increased transparency is fueled by the addition of the designated player exception, which allows a team to sign its own player to a five-year maximum contract extension, so long as he meets the following criteria clarified by The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps in December:

1. He makes one of the three all-NBA teams or is named either defensive player of the year or most valuable player the previous season. 2. He has made one of the three all-NBA teams or has been named defensive player of the year in two of the prior three seasons or the league’s most valuable player in one of the three prior seasons.

There were similar incentives already in place under the so-called Derrick Rose Rule, which allows players on rookie contracts to sign max extensions for a higher percentage of the salary cap if they make multiple All-NBA rosters or start at least two All-Star Games in their first four years of service. That rule cost Anthony Davis some $23 million after he failed to make an All-NBA team in 2016.

So, Boyle would have been placed in an odd predicament under the NBA’s old voting system. Pacers star Paul George might have the most to gain (or lose) when All-NBA rosters are announced in June.

I'd already told the @pacers that I was giving up my vote anyway. New rules mean my vote can impact the future of the franchise. it was time https://t.co/xMxHg3HNvu — Mark Joseph Boyle (@Mark_J_Boyle) April 4, 2017





Whether or not George makes one of the three teams will mean the difference of roughly $89 million on his next contract, so it’s no wonder he publicly said on Sunday, “I think I’m deserving of” All-NBA.

Getting one means he can get a 6-year max of ~$212M; not getting one means 4 years, ~$123M. I suspect I’d say I was worthy, too. https://t.co/A3e2VzDEzQ — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) April 3, 2017





Even if Boyle remained completely objective — and he did not vote George for All-NBA last season — he would have found himself stuck between voting for George and giving off the air of subjectivity or not voting for George and potentially spending some awfully awkward plane rides with the four-time All-Star. So, you can begin to see why Boyle said the NBA’s new voting system was “the right call.”

Even some would-be voters not employed by teams have declined invitations to participate on the NBA’s end-of-season awards voting panel over concerns their ballots could complicate relationships with players and teams whose livelihoods and salary caps will be significantly impacted by the votes.

Not all broadcasters endorsed the change. After this report was posted on Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill called it “a disappointing stance by the league.”

For the many of us who took pride in our part & treated votes w/ integrity & research to support them, a disappointing stance by the league https://t.co/dcbz8i5bi1 — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) April 4, 2017