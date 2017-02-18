NBA All-Star Saturday Night viewer's guide: Broadcast/streaming info, event participants and more (Infographic)

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
When: 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
1st event: Skills Challenge
Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Gordon Hayward, Kristaps Porzingis, Isaiah Thomas, John Wall
Defending champ: Karl-Anthony Towns
2nd event: 3-point Contest
Eric Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Wesley Matthews, C.J. McCollum, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Nick Young
Defending champ: Klay Thompson
3rd event: Slam Dunk Contest
Aaron Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III
Defending champ: Zach LaVine
Utilize your device’s screen capture function to save and share the graphic below:
537