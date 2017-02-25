Nature's Bakery counters suit over Patrick's sponsorship

Danica Patrick stands by her car during the national anthem before the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Nature's Bakery filed a response to a $31 million breach of contract suit brought by Stewart-Haas Racing because the company severed its sponsorship with Danica Patrick.

The counterclaim in North Carolina Superior Court came a little more than a day before the season-opening Daytona 500. Patrick is to start 12th in Sunday's race.

Nature's Bakery contends Stewart-Haas Racing ''could not control'' Patrick and allowed her to endorse products that rivaled the fig bars and brownies sold by Nature's Bakery. The company said it was spending $15 million a year and expected four times the return for sponsoring Patrick's car.

Instead, SHR could not guarantee exclusivity in the on-the-go foods category because Patrick endorsed competitor Six Star Pro Nutrition.

The counterclaim alleges ''it was as if Michael Jordan decided to wear Adidas while being paid by Nike.'' Nature's Bakery said the relationship was clearly not working six months into the contract.

Patrick, meanwhile, has defended her support of Nature's Bakery and insisted she never promoted rival products. SHR said in its suit that Nature's Bakery took issue with Patrick using Instagram to promote protein powders, home-made energy balls, a homemade spinach smoothie and other home-cooked meals, ranging from ice cream to grilled cheese.

SHR maintained Nature's Bakery ''liked'' most of the Instagram posts, and Nature's Bakery never complained about the posts until it began missing payments.

''I did not promote rival products,'' Patrick said at the beginning of Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway. ''I always do my very best to bring return on investment to all of my partners, and so all I can say is I did my best to promote them authentically and truthfully.''

Nature's Bakery, based in Reno, Nevada, was one of the smallest primary sponsors in NASCAR. It completed only one year of a three-year deal.

The pairing with Nature's Bakery and Patrick seemed natural from the start because the driver heavily promotes a healthy lifestyle and clean eating. She said she ate the fig bars before she was partnered with the company.

The severing of the contract left Stewart-Haas Racing in a funding lurch weeks before the season. Patrick had at least 20 unsponsored races without Nature's Bakery, but Aspen Dental this week broadened its role with her. Aspen Dental will be Patrick's primary sponsor for double-digit races, debuting with the Daytona 500. TaxAct is also on her car.

In its counterclaim, Nature's Bakery alleges SHR ''suffered setbacks both on and off the track'' but, most damaging, was its inability to control Patrick's performance, ''particularly as to her social media, which Patrick often refused to use to promote Nature's Bakery.''

Nature's Bakery said SHR focused attention on its own team problems, and did not support one of its lead sponsors.

''Nature's Bakery required significantly more support and guidance than SHR was providing, and the brand failed to realize any of the promised return on its investment,'' the counterclaim stated.

---

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

---

Follow Jenna Fryer on Twitter (at)JennaFryer