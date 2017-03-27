Nationals release RHP Joe Nathan, 8th all-time in saves

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Veteran reliever Joe Nathan has been released by the Washington Nationals, ending his bid to make the team a week before opening day.

The Nationals also unconditionally released another righty reliever on Monday, Matt Albers.

Nathan's 377 career saves rank second among active pitchers and eighth in major league history.

The 42-year-old Nathan went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in only 6 1/3 innings with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants last season as he worked his way back from a second Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow.