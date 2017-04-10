Nationals place Turner on 10-day DL with strained hamstring

In this photo taken Feb. 25, 2017, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws to first during a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. If Turner is able to reproduce anything resembling what he did in his first taste of the majors, he will be well-known soon enough. Turner is shifting back to his natural position, shortstop, and will be counted on to spark Washingtons offense with power and speed at the top of the batting order. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Nationals have placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Washington made the move retroactive to Sunday ahead of its series opener Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. It also recalled outfielder Michael Taylor from Triple-A Syracuse.

Turner came up injured running the bases during the first inning of Washington's loss in Philadelphia on Saturday.

It's the first career DL stint for the 2016 runner up in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He is 3 for 19 with a double and three stolen bases this season.