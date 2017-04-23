Tennis: Romania Fed Cup captain Nastase banned after leaving Konta in tears

Following what ITF president David Haggerty described as "unacceptable behaviour", Ilie Nastase has been sanctioned.

Ilie Nastase has been served with a provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after the Romania Fed Cup captain was involved in an incident that reduced Johanna Konta to tears.

The 70-year-old, who won two grand slam titles in the 1970s, was sent off during Saturday's Fed Cup contest between Sorana Cirstea and Konta, having levelled abuse at the Briton, opposing captain Anne Keothavong and the umpire.

He was filmed being escorted from the venue at the end of a week in which the ITF had already stated it would launch an investigation after Nastase was accused of making a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn baby just days after the legendary American revealed she is expecting her first child.

And on Sunday the governing body released a statement to confirm Nastase's sanction for Saturday's indiscretion, with Romania having gone on to win the tie.

"The ITF's Internal Adjudication Panel has issued Ilie Nastase with a provisional suspension under the Fed Cup Regulations for a breach of the Fed Cup Welfare Policy at the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas tie in Constanta," the statement read.

"Under the terms of the provisional suspension, Nastase may not participate in the Fed Cup in any capacity with immediate effect, and shall be denied access to, and accreditation for, any ITF event including Fed Cup.

"The investigation by the Internal Adjudication Panel is ongoing. No further comment will be made during the investigation."

Although Konta - who also complained about comments from the crowd - left the court crying, she returned to defeat Cirstea, but Great Britain were ultimately consigned back to the Europe-Africa zone.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final win

READ MORE: Gossip - City set to splash £250, United to make HUGE striker bid, Eriksen to Barca?

READ MORE: London Marathon 2017 results

READ MORE: Man United not a step up for Lukaku - Koeman