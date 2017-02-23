NASCAR's next big star might just be … from Mexico

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the shadow of the Sierra El Fraile mountains north of Monterrey, Mexico, lies a tiny, winding track known as Kartódromo de Monterrey. Its cracked, pitted asphalt is edged by faded red-and-white concrete bumpers, marked by dented orange cones, and encircled by chain-link fences. Tiny karters trundle along the track, their overlarge helmets bobbling as they try to keep control of their two-stroke, two-dozen-horsepower karts.

Fourteen hundred miles to the east gleams the track at Daytona International Speedway. Its historic turns front a $440 million grandstand, and its crown-jewel race is the leading edge of an $8 billion national-broadcast behemoth.

Fourteen years ago, an 11-year-old kid got behind the wheel of a go-kart for the very first time at the Kartódromo, and on Sunday, that same kid – Daniel Suarez – will slide in behind the wheel of the $300,000, 800-horsepower No. 19 Arris Toyota to start the Daytona 500.

It’s been an impossibly fast journey from karting to NASCAR’s highest echelon for Suarez, a handsome, engaging driver who couldn’t even speak English six years ago. He arrives at Daytona bearing the weight of expectations from half a dozen angles, including:

• Replacing a championship favorite in Carl Edwards, who abruptly retired earlier this year.

• Representing an entire nation as a Mexican driver in a predominantly American-driven sport.

• Serving as one of the leading lights of NASCAR’s increasing push to get younger and to appeal to fans outside the graying everything’s-been-terrible-since-Dale-died fanbase.

• Driving with not one, not two, but three premier-level sponsorships in a sport where sponsors are more important than oxygen.

That’s a lot for anyone to handle, let alone a 25-year-old who has turned exactly zero competitive laps in a Cup car. But if anyone’s ready to take on the burden of representing a team, a sport, and a nation, it’s Suarez. Here’s why.

View photos Daniel Suarez celebrates winning the 2016 XFinity title. (AP) More

Most NASCAR drivers start their racing careers as youngsters (Kevin Harvick), toddlers (Jeff Gordon), or in utero (Dale Earnhardt Jr.). Suarez didn’t even think of driving a car until that fateful day at the Kartódromo, when a friend talked him into taking a drive and rerouted the course of his life. Suarez spent five years in karts, winning race after race, and in 2007 he jumped to NASCAR’s Mexico series. It was there that he learned racing’s hardest truth: money trumps everything, even speed.

“You are constantly working to find sponsors,” Suarez said. “As you move up, it costs more money, so you have to find new sponsors or get your sponsors to give you more money.”

But Daniel, with the help of his father Alejandro, hustled to scrape up dollars, keeping himself behind the wheel as he continued to advance up the racing ladder. In 2011, at age 19, he began splitting his time between NASCAR’s Mexico and the K&N East series. His first sanctioned NASCAR race in the United States came in February 2011 at Phoenix International Raceway, a long, long way from Monterrey. He finished 31st.

He was also lonely as hell, living by himself in a foreign country where he didn’t know the language or the customs. “There were a lot of times that first year that it was tough,” he said. “No sponsor. No friends. All you have to do is keep going forward.”

He did, and starting in 2012, Suarez began bending racing to his will. He notched two wins in the NASCAR Mexico series. The next year, he went full-time in K&N East, and that performance was enough to earn him a gig with Joe Gibbs, racing in the Xfinity Series, as well as a position in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity outreach program. He debuted with two races in 2014, ran a full-time schedule and won Rookie of the Year in 2015, and then had his triumphant 2016, a year that saw him reach victory lane three times and finish in the top 10 in 27 of 33 races.

