NASCAR moves fall Charlotte race from Saturday night to Sunday

The fall race at Charlotte is now scheduled for Sunday for the first time since 2002. (Getty)

The fall race at Charlotte will be run on a Sunday for the third-straight year. But this time, the change isn’t happening because of rain.

NASCAR said on Thursday that the Oct. 7 Saturday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway would be run Sunday afternoon on Oct. 8. The race has been on Sunday the past two seasons because of inclement weather on Saturday night.

The race is staying on the 1.5-mile oval at the track. While there seems to be a good chance of the infield road course being utilized for the 2018 fall race at the track, the only thing changing in 2017 is the date.

The move makes sense, especially from a racing quality perspective. With the sun up during the afternoon, the surface of the track should be slicker and provide more multi-groove racing than a night race would have.

The sanctioning body also said that the Martinsville race three weeks later would start after 3 p.m. ET. The move back means the race will finish under the lights at the half-mile track. Martinsville installed lights before the 2017 season.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg