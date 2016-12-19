NASCAR to be Monster Energy Cup Series starting next season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- NASCAR's top series will be called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning next year.

The change of name from the Sprint Cup Series comes with Monster Energy's new deal to be the title sponsor of NASCAR's top division.

The new name was released Monday along with a new official brand identity that replaces the bar mark used by the sanctioning body since 1976. The new logo has been in development since early 2016 as NASCAR sought to refresh its brand. It was designed to pay tribute to the storied history of NASCAR, incorporating elements of all four previous marks since the company's inaugural season of 1948.

---

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org