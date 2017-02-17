FILe - In this Feb. 21, 2016, file photo, Chase Elliott (24) leads the field at the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 Sprint Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR has set the stage lengths for races this season, part of a radical revamp designed in hopes of making every lap matter. The new format opens with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won't race full time this season.

Biffle announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on NBC Sports' ''NASCAR America'' show. He says his debut is March 1.

He adds that ''if the right opportunity arises, I may return to the driver's seat.''

Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series. Biffle, who had driven the No. 16 Ford since 2002, called it a ''mutual agreement we started working on many months ago.''

The 47-year-old Vancouver, Washington, native won 19 races in NASCAR's top series and twice contended for the Cup championship late in the season.

