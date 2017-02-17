NASCAR beefs up concussion testing before season begins

FILE - In this June 30, 2016, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gestures as he speaks during a news conference before the start of a NASCAR Sprint Cup auto racing practice at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR has a new sponsor, a new format and a familiar face this year in its bid to rebound from declining ratings and attendance. The next 11 months will show if Dale Earnhardt Jr., Monster Energy and different rules can provide the needed jolt.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- NASCAR has beefed up its concussion protocol with a consistent screening rule at all venues.

Drivers who are involved in a wreck that sends their car to the garage will now be required to report to the infield care center for an evaluation. Under the old rule, a driver went to the care center only if their car had to be towed from the track.

NASCAR's standards will also require infield care center physicians to use the SCAT-3 diagnostic tool in screening for head injuries. NASCAR has already announced it plans to use a traveling safety crew and a rotating roster of physicians. The new program will provide on-site support for neurological evaluations.

Popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of last season with a concussion.

