Nasarawa United's Ichull, Fabiyi to return as new signings, says Dogo

The Solid Miners’ coach has stated that both players would return to his side as refreshed as a new recruit

Kabir Dogo likens the imminent return of Nasarawa United's duo, Lordson Ichull and Tayo Fabiyi to that of 'new signings'.

Ichull and Fabiyi have been sidelined due to knee and back injuries respectively and are expected to make a return ahead of the second stanza of the Nigerian topflight.

“We are happy to announce that the duo of Ichull Lordson and Tayo Fabiyi are making tremendous progress and they are going to come back to the team during the second round," Dogo told Goal.

"They are going to be like new signings to us because we are aware of what we have missed in their absence."

Nasarawa United head to the last stretch of the Nigeria Professional Football League 11th on the log after garnering 24 points from 18 games.