Mumps-stricken Canucks recall 4 from Utica of AHL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- The mumps-stricken Vancouver Canucks recalled four players from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Forward Alexandre Grenier and defenseman Evan McEneny were recalled Saturday morning and forward Joseph LaBate and defenseman Jordan Subban were called up later in the day.

The Canucks have been hit with a case of mumps and at least five players will be out of the lineup Saturday night against San Jose. Troy Stecher has the only confirmed case. Fellow defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin and forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund have shown symptoms of the highly contagious virus.

Grenier leads the Comets with 38 points in 51 games this season, while McEneny has 17 points in 43 games. LaBate has nine points in 25 games, and Subban leads Utica's defensemen with 13 goals and 29 points in 46 games.