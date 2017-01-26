Moustache Man tearing down Leafs banner in Detroit is an everyday hockey hero

Don’t you just hate when you go to a hockey game and the people in front are blocking your view?

The cameras picked up a hilarious example of this scenario during Wednesday night’s game in Detroit between the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings, when a pair of enthusiastic Toronto fans were swiftly dealt with by an amazingly unapologetic gentleman who was having absolutely none of their crap.

Two younger guys showed up wearing Leafs jerseys and matching backwards caps, proudly waving their banner reading “Leafs: Make the playoffs great again! 2016-17.” But Moustache Man, our hero, saw to it that these two scoundrels wouldn’t be blocking his view any longer.

guy with mustache, american hero. pic.twitter.com/JPBuFY5Uvm — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 26, 2017





It’s unclear whether Moustache Man is a Red Wings fan or a Leafs fan, but based on his facial expression and a reasonable assumption of his motives, it didn’t have any factor in his decision to ruthlessly take matters into his own hands. This is not about any petty rivalry — this is a man standing up for what is good and just, at the cost of looking like the bad guy. And for that he is a true hero.

At least the Toronto fans were good sports about it. And they had plenty of reason to celebrate in the end, as the Leafs blanked the Wings 4-0. But let this be a warning to all hockey fans: If you bring a banner to a game, you better hope you don’t get in the way of this guy.