Morales' HR in 9th lifts Jays over O's 2-1, stops skid

Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales, right, is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a walk off home run to defeat the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- It seemed familiar, a Toronto Blue Jays player hitting a game-ending home run against the Baltimore Orioles.

Edwin Encarnacion did it last fall to win the AL wild-card game and his replacement in Toronto, Kendrys Morales, replicated the feat on Saturday.

''We were struggling and we have to start somewhere,'' Morales said through a translator after his drive leading off the bottom of the ninth lifted Toronto to a 2-1 victory Saturday that stopped a seven-game losing streak.

Roberto Osuna (1-0) had allowed Jonathan Schoop's sacrifice fly in the top half. Toronto, off to the poorest start in franchise history, is just 2-9 this season and has scored three runs or fewer eight times.

Morales homered on the first pitch of the inning from Wilson (1-1), who entered with two outs in the eighth and retired Jose Bautista on a flyout to strand a runner at second

''I didn't execute a pitch up in the zone and he kind of jumped me from the first pitch,'' Wilson said. ''I wanted to get ahead with a breaking ball.''

It was the second home run of the season for Morales, who hit a grand slam in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay on April 6.

''Hopefully, this win is going to take us further - with more wins,'' Morales said after his fourth game-ending home run.

Marco Estrada struck out eight and allowed four hits in seven innings.

Toronto went ahead in the seventh when Alec Asher hit Jose Bautista with a pitch leading off, Bautista took second on Troy Tulowitzki's one-out single and then scored on pinch-hitter Darwin Barney's two-out single off Donny Hart. Bautista slid into the plate as center fielder Adam Jones' throw bounced past catcher Welington Castillo.

Alec Asher, recalled from Triple-A to fill the fifth slot in Baltimore's rotation, gave up one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings in his Orioles debut.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Baltimore Gold Glove-winning 3B Manny Machado made a diving backhand catch to retire Kevin Pillar in the third on a ball measured off the bat at 108.8 mph.

MONTREAL ROYALTY

Every player wore No. 42 to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day, abd the Blue Jays played a video tribute to the former Dodgers great, highlighting his time with the minor league Montreal Royals. In his one season with the Dodgers' top minor league tea, 1956, Robinson led the International League with a .349 average and 40 stolen bases.

UMPIRE CHECK

Umpire Dale Scott, who sustained a concussion after being hit by a foul tip in Friday night's game, was released from a hospital early Saturday but did not work the game. Scott said he felt OK and results of a CT scan were normal.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: To make room for Asher on the 25-man roster, Baltimore optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Triple-A Norfolk.

Blue Jays: After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Josh Donaldson, who was placed on the 10-day DL, utilityman Chris Coghlan made his 30th big league start at third base. Coghlan was 0 for 2 in his Toronto debut.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (1-1, 2.70 ERA) gave up just one run in seven innings of work during a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on April 5.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.40) faces Bundy and the Orioles for the second time this season.