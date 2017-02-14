Monday's Sports in Brief

SANDUSKY ABUSE

Jerry Sandusky's adult son is in a Pennsylvania jail, awaiting a hearing next week on charges he pressured one teenage girl to send him naked photos and asked her teen sister to give him oral sex.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, faces 14 counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. His lawyer isn't commenting on the allegations.

A child abuse expert says the allegations raise the possibility that he may not have been raised in a healthy sexual environment, whether or not he was himself victimized.

University of Pennsylvania professor Richard Gelles said adult men who seek sexual contact with adolescent girls are seeking power over them and can't have a mature relationship with another adult.

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of six people adopted by Jerry Sandusky. He's been a stalwart supporter of his father, regularly attending his court proceedings alongside his mother, Dottie Sandusky, who also has consistently supported her husband and fought to clear his name.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- Add 100 consecutive wins to the UConn Huskies' long list of milestones.

Given the team's glitzier numbers linked to national championships, 11 titles and counting, it may seem ho-hum with no added significance. Geno Auriemma's squad already owns the longest winning streak in Division I college basketball history. UConn beat its own record of 90 consecutive wins earlier this season with little fanfare.

Getting No. 100 was a little tougher than many of the previous 99, which UConn won by an average 38.7 points. Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,167 that included past greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to the first 75 wins of this streak.

After the game ended, fake hundred dollar bills dropped from the roof of the arena with Auriemma's face on them. The student section spelled out 100.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Four athletes from North Carolina's Atlantic Coast Conference schools have written a letter urging state lawmakers to repeal a law that limits the protections of LGBT people.

The letter was signed by North Carolina fencer Ezra Baeli-Wang, Duke football player Chris Taylor, North Carolina State diver Gabi McDermott and Wake Forest men's golfer Tanner Owen. They're members of the ACC's student-athlete advisory committee.

North Carolina lost 17 NCAA and ACC events during the current academic year because of the law. Scott Dupree, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, has said the state could miss out on hosting NCAA championships until 2022 without a repeal.

The student-athletes compared that timeline to a sporting event, calling it ''the fourth quarter, and the clock is winding down.''

The law known as House Bill 2 excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections. It also requires transgender people to use restrooms in schools and state government buildings that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Jordan and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver are helping repair the relationship between Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.

Oakley and Dolan met with Silver at NBA headquarters, with Jordan participating by phone, the league said in a statement.

Oakley was arrested last Wednesday following an altercation with MSG security while attending a Knicks game, and Dolan banned the former Knicks star from the arena two days later.

Oakley and Dolan have had a strained relationship in part because of Oakley's criticisms of the team. It hit a low point when security surrounded Oakley in his seat a few rows behind Dolan during a nationally televised game, and Oakley responded by shoving at least two of the security officials.

Also Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton called on Dolan to immediately lift Oakley's ban, or the National Action Network would picket MSG.

GYMNASTICS

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The women's gymnastics coach at Michigan State University was suspended two weeks after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

