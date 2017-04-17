Monday morning swing coach: Hitting the fairway when you absolutely need it

Every Monday, we tap GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers in America for their insights on what went down between the ropes over the weekend on the major Tours, and more important, how you can use this information to improve your own game. Call it trickle-down tips -- learn from the best to play your best.

1. Wesley Bryan shot a final round of 67 to claim his first PGA Tour win at Harbour Town, a course famous for its narrow fairways and demanding tee shots. Bryan showed some serious mettle down the stretch, playing the final six holes in two under par. What do you do when you absolutely HAVE to hit the fairway?

Joe Plecker, Director of Instruction, Elkridge Club (@JoePleckerPGA): Wesley was physically, mechanically and emotionally strong throughout. What do you do when you have to hit the fairway? Favor your dominant shot shape and always use driver! Jack Nicklaus said he rarely tried to hit his driver straight, favoring a shot shape that fit the fairway and curved away from trouble. This is sage advice for amateurs, and something that may come as a surprise to many golfers. Most players have a dominant shot shape (draw/fade) and should use that through the round. Here's what to do if the flight curves too much:

1. If a player is hooking the driver, adjust the right hand grip to a more neutral alignment (more on the side of the grip than under, with the thumb pointed down the top of the shaft).

2. If a player is slicing more than desired, adjust the left hand more on top (palm to the ground and thumb on the right side of the shaft). These in-round adjustments will help fix the flight and keep the ball in play.

By establishing a dominant shot shape and neutralizing excessive side spin, players can find the fairway. A typical course fairway is 30-40 yards wide. I coach players to determine the width of a fairway on the range and train by hitting as many drives into that space as possible. Another thought for hitting the fairway: Stick with using the driver. I have seen lots of players take out a fairway wood or hybrid to keep the ball in play when they doubt their driver. This is a good idea only if they practice this option and hit these clubs a very long distance. Most players have hit many more drivers in their practice sessions than 3-woods off the tee, so making a tentative swing with a rarely used club is a recipe for disaster.

Brady Riggs, Woodley Lakes G.C., Van Nuys, Calif. (@BradyRiggs): The biggest key to executing a tough tee shot under the gun is to stay committed to the shot at hand. Choose the shot shape you have the most confidence in, visualize the starting line, where it will land and how it will roll. Stay true to your pre-shot routine and let it go. Many amateurs waste the opportunity for success by thinking about what they don't want to happen, which is a guaranteed loser under pressure.

Brian Manzella, Brian Manzella Golf Academy (@brianmanzella): You have to go with your stock shot. If it's a cut, make sure to open up enough and have your hands where they need to be at impact to have the face open enough. If it's a draw, take extra care to get your arms swinging before your body tugs on your lead arm too much in transition. BUT-the real trick is making sure you don't over-cook your curve. Faders need to make enough turn going back and drawers need to keep unwinding through the shot.

Kevin Sprecher, Director of Instruction, Sleepy Hollow GC (@KevinSprecher): When you absolutely have to hit a fairway I suggest you try the following: -Grip down one to two fingers' width for more control over the club. -Tee the ball lower. -Use a slightly narrower stance to encourage a more centered swing. -Use your normal swing tempo. Under pressure, we tend to get quick off the ball or swing too easy in the downswing trying to control the ball.

Brian Mogg, Brian Mogg Golf Academy (@MoggAcademy): When you absolutely have to hit the fairway, narrow your focus to the smallest target or object you can find. You have to be specific in your mind for what you're aiming for and committing to. Fairways are usually 35-40 yards wide, and there is plenty of room for your ball to find it.

2. In addition to numerous water hazards and bunkers, it’s easy to get stymied by overhanging trees at Harbour Town, even when you hit the fairway. How can you achieve maximum trajectory to clear such obstacles, and can you use the technique with any club in the bag?

