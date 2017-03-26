Monahan's OT winner lifts Flames past Blues 3-2

A puck sails over the head of Calgary Flames goalie Brian Elliott during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Troy Brouwer and Matt Bartkowski also scored for the Flames, who improved to 13-4 in overtime this season. Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues and Jake Allen made 28 saves.

Monahan's winning goal deflected off of Blues forward Kyle Brodziak. It was his third goal in his last four games.

Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at the 7:16 mark of the third period. The puck went off of Schwartz's skate and the goal was upheld after a review.

Bartkowski tied it at 10:53. It was the first goal in 17 games this season for the Flames' defenseman.

Brouwer's power-play goal gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with 2:49 left in the first period. It snapped an 0-for-12 scoreless streak with the man advantage for Calgary.

Elliott stopped all 13 shots in the opening frame, including two quality chances by Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo on a Blues power play.

Barbashev tied it at the 8:08 mark of the second period. Colton Parayko's pass drew Elliott out of position and Barbashev, on his second try after his first was blocked by a Calgary defender, put the puck in the empty net.

Allen stopped all 10 Flames shots he faced in the second, including Michael Frolik chance on a 3-on-2 rush and TJ Brodie's power-play shot late in the period.

Barbashev almost scored his second, but Flames defenseman Deryk Engelland made a sliding save to keep the puck out of an open net.

NOTES: Blues F Magnus Paajarvi played in his 300th career game. ... Matthew Tkachuk, the son of former Blues star Keith Tkachuk, returned from a two-game suspension for elbowing LA's Drew Doughty. ... Blues C Paul Stastny (lower body), F Dmitrij Jaskin (upper body), C Jori Lehtera (upper body) and F Robby Fabbri (knee) were out, while Flames D Ladislav Smid (neck) also sat.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Colorado on Monday night.

Blues: Host Arizona on Monday night.