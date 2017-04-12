Monaco beats Dortmund 3-2 in Champions League quarterfinal first leg

Borussia Dortmund and Monaco finally got to play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Whether it was too soon to play soccer after three bombs exploded near the Dortmund team bus the day before – fortunately injuring only one player – that issue is up for debate.

But the show apparently had to go on, and the two sides loaded with some of the world’s best young attacking talent did manage to entertain at Signal Iduna Park.

Basking in the spotlight was French teen phenom Kylian Mbappe, who showed yet again why he’s being called the next Thierry Henry. The 18-year-old scored the opener and delivered the third and final away goal in Monaco’s 3-2 victory over a Dortmund side that not surprisingly came out flat after Tuesday’s shocking events.

Monaco’s susceptible defense conceded late, but the Ligue 1 leaders are in great position to advance to the semifinals. The second leg is next Wednesday at Monaco.

Dortmund avoided the early deficit in the 17th minute thanks to Fabinho’s missed penalty, which was won by Mbappe from a foul by Dortmund defender Sokratis (more on him later). But Monaco grabbed the lead just two minutes later and did so under some controversy.

Bernardo Silva’s long run on the break led to Thomas Lemar’s first-time cross, which found an unmarked Mbappe in the box. Mbappe, who held up his run trying to stay onside, made contact with the ball with his thigh to knock it into the open net for a 1-0 Monaco lead. However, replays clearly showed that Mbappe was indeed offside.





Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa missed a sitter in the 31st minute off a square ball by Matthias Ginter. Four minutes later, the hosts managed to score but under the wrong circumstances. Sven Bender’s attempted clearance on a cross by Andrea Raggi went horribly wrong as goalkeeper Roman Burkl could only get a flailing hand on the cracking header for a 2-0 Monaco advantage and another precious away goal.





At that point, Thomas Tuchel’s criticism that “someone in Switzerland decided we have to play” (in reference to the decision-makers at UEFA) a day after the bomb explosions was going to be a talking point. And the coach did have a point, considering some Dortmund players probably were still coming to terms with what happened Tuesday, most of all the wrist injury to defender Marc Bartra that required surgery.

Tuchel had no choice but to make the best of the situation. And he made his best decisions after halftime when he opted to beef up Dortmund’s attack by throwing on Nuri Sahin and, more importantly, American star Christian Pulisic.

The impact was immediate. Pulisic, the 18-year-old phenom from Pennsylvania, ran Monaco’s left side ragged from the wing, creating all kinds of problems with his elusive dribbling into the box. The substitutions paid dividends in the 57th minute when Dortmund, owning the bulk of possession, finally pulled a goal back.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s incredible backheel on a cross into the box fell right to Kagawa, who avoided oncoming keeper Danjiel Subasic long enough to square the ball to an unmarked Ousmane Dembele. The French teenager’s easy tap-in cut Monaco’s lead to 2-1.





But Dortmund lost that momentum when Sokratis made another defensive blunder. This mistake would be costly, however, as the defender’s slip at midfield (a la Steven Gerrard against Chelsea – sorry Liverpool fans) allowed Mbappe to pounce onto the loose ball and take Burkl one-on-one. Mbappe calmly came through with a splendid finish for a third Monaco away goal and a 3-1 cushion in the 79th minute, further driving up his summer transfer asking price.

The strike was also historic because it made Mbappe the youngest-ever two-goal scorer in a Champions League knockout stage match.

Kylian Mbappé with a cool finish, lovely goal by the 18 year old ???? #BVBASM pic.twitter.com/4IOAgKTRHB — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) April 12, 2017

