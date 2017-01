PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- Freshman Chanelle Molina scored a career-high 33 points and Washington State upset No. 9 UCLA 82-73 on Friday night.

Washington State (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 31-21 in the fourth quarter to win their second game in a row after losing six straight.

Jordin Canada had 19 points and Monique Billings 18 for UCLA (11-3, 2-1. The Bruins had won three straight.

The Bruins were undone by 34 percent shooting, while the Cougars shot 52 percent.