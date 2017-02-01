MLS to give Sacramento groups time to come together for bid

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016 file photo shows MLS Commissioner Don Garber holding a state of the league news conference in Toronto. St. Louis and San Diego are among bidders from 12 areas applying for four Major League Soccer expansion teams. Two of the teams, which have $150 million expansion fees, will start play in 2020. Garber said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 that having stadium financing in place is a condition for selection. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Soccer will give rival groups in Sacramento, California, more time to come together in the city's bid for an expansion team that would start play in 2020.

A group that included San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, Sacramento Kings minority owner Kevin Nagle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman was among 12 areas that submitted bids Tuesday.

The Sacramento Republic of the second-tier United Soccer League and its team president, Warren Smith, weren't included. The Republic said in a statement Wednesday that a Sacramento bid without the USL team ''was in violation of our agreements and without our authorization.''

Speaking during a conference call Wednesday, MLS President Mark Abbott said talks between the groups will continue and ''from the league's perspective we should give those discussions time to play out, so I'd like to minimize some of the brouhaha and hysteria around this.''

MLS intends to select two winning bids this year.