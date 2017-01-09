MLS player injured on road trying assist car accident victim

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead is recovering from three fractured cervical vertebrae after he was struck by a car while trying to assist another driver who had been in an accident.

Hollingshead will be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks. The MLS club said Monday he is not at risk of spinal cord damage or loss of function. He is home after his hospital release Sunday.

The team says Hollingshead got out of his vehicle Friday to help another driver and was struck by a car that spun on an icy road in Irving, Texas.

The 25-year-old Californian has played the last three seasons for FC Dallas.