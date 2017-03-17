Missouri rallies in second half to defeat South Florida

JOE REEDY (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
South Florida guard Ariadna Pujol comes out with an offensive rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Sierra Michaelis scored 16 points, including the game-winning basket with 0.6 seconds remaining, and No. 6 seed Missouri rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat No. 11 South Florida 66-64 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michaelis had 13 of her points in the second half for the Tigers, who trailed 38-25 at halftime. Missouri (22-10) scored the first seven points of the third quarter as part of a 12-3 run. The Tigers would eventually tie it at 50 on her 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining. Kitija Laksa's three-point play gave the Bulls the lead again before the Tigers took the lead on a 12-3 run.

Missouri led 64-61 before Laska tied it with a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left. Michaelis then hit a layup with less than a second remaining to give Missouri the win.

Arianda Pujol scored 20 points for South Florida (24-9) with 16 coming in the first half. Laksa added 19.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: Maria Jespersen had 16 rebounds, which is the most by a USF player in an NCAA Tournament game. Alisia Jenkins had the old mark of 13, which was set in a first-round game last season against Colorado State. ... This was the third straight year the Bulls were in the 6 vs. 11 game, but they were the sixth seed the past two seasons.

Missouri: This marks the first time in program history that the Tigers have won a game in consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. ... Porter also had 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season.

UP NEXT

Faces the winner of Florida State-Western Illinois on Sunday.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy