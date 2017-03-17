Missouri rallies in second half to defeat South Florida

South Florida guard Ariadna Pujol comes out with an offensive rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Sierra Michaelis scored 16 points, including the game-winning basket with 0.6 seconds remaining, and No. 6 seed Missouri rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat No. 11 South Florida 66-64 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michaelis had 13 of her points in the second half for the Tigers, who trailed 38-25 at halftime. Missouri (22-10) scored the first seven points of the third quarter as part of a 12-3 run. The Tigers would eventually tie it at 50 on her 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining. Kitija Laksa's three-point play gave the Bulls the lead again before the Tigers took the lead on a 12-3 run.

Missouri led 64-61 before Laska tied it with a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left. Michaelis then hit a layup with less than a second remaining to give Missouri the win.

Arianda Pujol scored 20 points for South Florida (24-9) with 16 coming in the first half. Laksa added 19.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: Maria Jespersen had 16 rebounds, which is the most by a USF player in an NCAA Tournament game. Alisia Jenkins had the old mark of 13, which was set in a first-round game last season against Colorado State. ... This was the third straight year the Bulls were in the 6 vs. 11 game, but they were the sixth seed the past two seasons.

Missouri: This marks the first time in program history that the Tigers have won a game in consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. ... Porter also had 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season.

UP NEXT

Faces the winner of Florida State-Western Illinois on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy