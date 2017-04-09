Mississippi State ended its spring game early after a targeting call

Mississippi State players found out Saturday that targeting will still be called during spring games.

The Mississippi State coaching staff ended the Bulldogs’ spring game early on Saturday after defensive back Jonathan Abram laid this hit on running back Bennie Braswell. The hit came just before the scheduled end of the game and MSU coach Dan Mullen called for targeting on Abram while also halting the game at that point.

This brutal hit by Jonathan Abram on Bennie Braswell ended Mississippi State's spring game early. pic.twitter.com/Yvlq3sJPIu — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 8, 2017





Thankfully, Braswell was able to walk off the field after the hit.

Coaches have called it after the Braswell injury & thankfully he's walking and looks okay. White team wins 21-10. — Robby Donoho (@RobbyDonoho) April 8, 2017





Abram signed with Mississippi State in December from Jones County Junior College. While we understand why he wants to make an impression for his new team, new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham probably would appreciate it if he held back just a bit going forward.

For more Mississippi State news, visit BulldogBlitz.com.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg