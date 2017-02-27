Misdemeanor drug charge against Vols' Jennings dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A misdemeanor drug charge against Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been dismissed.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott said Monday the case was dismissed after Jennings paid court costs and underwent an alcohol and drug assessment.

Court costs totaled $350.25.

Jennings was cited Jan. 15 on a charge of simple marijuana possession during a traffic stop. Police also cited him for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and having no proof of insurance.

Jennings had 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore this past season. He will be Tennessee's top returning receiver this fall. His 2016 season included a 43-yard Hail Mary reception as time expired to give the Volunteers a 34-31 victory over Georgia.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25