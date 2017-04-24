Minnesota's collapse; Hornqvist joins Crosby's line (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Washington Capitals forward Justin Williams got a speeding ticket. [Justin Williams]

• Why did the Wild collapse down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs? [Star Tribune]

• Recently at practice, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist found himself playing on Sidney Crosby’s line at practice. [Pittsburgh Tribune-Review]

• Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal was diagnosed with a concussion as a result of a headfirst crash into the boards on Saturday. [ESPN]

• Despite their first-round playoff loss to the Washington Capitals, the Toronto Maple Leafs showed how formidable they should be in the future. [TSN]

• The Boston Bruins were a borderline team that reached their limits. On Sunday, Boston was eliminated from the playoffs. [Boston Globe]

• It wasn’t the ending they wanted, but the Bruins should be proud of themselves despite failing to advance to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Bruins Daily]

• The Chicago Blackhawks have relieved assistant coach Mike Kitchen of his duties. Kitchen joined the team in July of 2010 and was part of two Stanley Cup championships with the organization. [Chicago Blackhawks]

• Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg has proven himself to be a strong playoff performer. [Orange County Register]

• Over the weekend, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Ilya Kovalchuk was considering a return to the NHL after spending the last half decade in the KHL. He added that there would be “significant interest” in the 34-year-old. [Sportsnet]

• Even though playoff hockey is “stupid” the right team won Game 6 of the Capitals, Maple Leafs series. [Washington Post]

• Mel Pearson has been named the head coach of the University of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. He replaces long-time Michigan bench boss Red Berenson who retired this offseason. [University of Michigan]

• Has it really been 25 years since the Muskegon line won the Stanley Cup for the Penguins? [The Times]

• Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban plays on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs while the Montreal Canadiens are out of the playoffs. Subban was traded to Nashville from Montreal last summer. [Color of Hockey]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets must manage their free agents and the expansion draft to have success this summer. [Columbus Dispatch]

• Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Sabres’ decision to fire general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma. [Die by the Blade]

• The Colorado Avalanche should hire Denver Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery as their head coach. [Denver Post]

• Dylan Larkin made a seamless transition to the NHL as a 19-year-old in 2015 with the Detroit Red Wings and thought playing in this league was going to be a snap. Then reality snapped back in his second season. It was tougher to score, even harder to defend. He was not ready to assume the top-line center spot. [MLive]

• Taking a look at the Philadelphia Flyers’ expansion draft situation this summer and who the team could lose to the Vegas Golden Knights. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Nikita Tryamkin could have been the Vancouver Canucks’ best defenseman. Instead, he’s back in Russia, playing in the KHL. [The Province]

• Here are the top 10 most interesting unrestricted free agents for your fantasy hockey league. [Dobber Hockey]

• Joel Farabee scored twice to help the U.S. Men’s National Under-18 Team defeat Finland, 4-2 in the gold-medal game of the 2017 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship. [USA Hockey]

• Finally, Ottawa Senators forward Clarke MacArthur talks with his parents after scoring the overtime winner in his team’s Game 6 win over the Bruins.

