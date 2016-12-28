Minnesota uses stingy defense to stifle Washington State 17-12 in Holiday Bowl

Minnesota came into Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl missing 10 players, including several on defense, but still managed to put forth its best defensive performance of the season.

The Golden Gophers held Washington State, one of the nation’s top offenses, to a season-low in total offense to secure a 17-12 win and claim their first nine-win season since winning 10 in 2003.

The Cougars were limited to 303 total yards of offense and the 12 points was far below their season average of 40.3 points per game.

Coming into the contest there were questions about whether Minnesota would be mentally ready. Just 10 days ago, the Golden Gophers ended a two-day boycott of team activities while they pushed for fair treatment of 10 players suspended for their roles in an alleged sexual assault.

Minnesota’s defense stifled Washington State’s offense, something no other team has been able to do this season. (Getty) More

But from the opening kick, the Golden Gophers played inspired. They flustered a normally fluid Washington State offense and held quarterback Luke Falk to 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception. If Falk was still debating on whether or not to come back to school for his senior season, this game was probably the tipping point as it was one his worst performances of the year.

Washington State jumped out a 3-0 lead and led 6-3 at halftime. But Minnesota scored a touchdown midway through the third quarter when a Washington State defender tipped a pass in the end zone and it landed into the waiting hands of running back Shannon Brooks. That was par for the course for Washington State, which couldn’t find a way to respond. The Cougars pressed on fourth down with about 3 minutes remaining in the game and Adekunle Ayinde intercepted a Falk pass. The Golden Gophers scored on their subsequent possession and seemingly put the game out of reach with 2 minutes on the clock.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

However, Washington State did drive down the field and managed its first touchdown with 19 seconds left, but it failed on the two-point conversation and then failed to recover the onside kick.

Washington State, which was ranked as high as No. 22 this season, won eight straight after an 0-2 start, but lost its final three games of the season.

Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys becomes the first Minnesota coach to win his first two bowl games.

More college football from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Graham Watson is the editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at dr.saturday@ymail.com or follow her on Twitter!