Minnesota United beats Real Salt Lake for first ever win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Christian Ramirez scored two second half goals and Minnesota United rebounded from an early deficit to earn the franchise's first ever win, 4-2 over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Minnesota (1-3-1) had opened its inaugural season with three losses and a draw, and shook up the roster Friday by acquiring Sam Cronin and Marc Burch.

Luke Mulholland put Real Salt Lake (0-3-2) on the board first with a goal in the fourth minute, but Kevin Molino quickly responded with the equalizer for Minnesota in the 16th minute which sent the game into halftime knotted at 1-1.

Ramirez gave Minnesota United the lead in the 52nd minute when he knifed up the center of the box, received a pass from Molino and beat keeper Nick Rimando. Ramirez added his second goal 10 minutes later for a 3-1 lead.

Molino netted his second assist when he stole the ball from Justin Schmidt and led a three-on-one attack, drawing Rimando away from the net before dropping the ball to Johan Venegas for the goal.

Real Salt Lake was playing its first game since firing manager Jeff Casser. Casser was replaced by Mike Petke.