Miles, Carter lead No. 11 West Virginia over Oklahoma State

West Virginia guard Jevon Carter, left, peeks out from behind a block set by Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points and six assists to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State on Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight.

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers' relentless defensive pressure stifled the potent Oklahoma State offense that entered the game ranking third in the nation at 93.3 points per game, and forced the Cowboys into committing 19 turnovers, their second-most of the season. West Virginia tops the nation, averaging 26.3 turnovers forced coming in, and in steals (13.9), although it only managed eight steals Friday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still have some work to do, as they were never really competitive in this game. Their potent offense had a difficult time with West Virginia's pressure defense and they struggled to consistently stop the Mountaineers on defense, allowing them to shoot 55 percent (33 of 60) from the field, the Cowboys' second-worst defensive performance of the season.

UP NEXT

West Virginia will face another hot team on the road when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (11-1) on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State goes on the road Wednesday to face Texas.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.