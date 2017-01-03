Mike Zimmer hints Sam Bradford, not Teddy Bridgewater, will be Vikings' 2017 starter

While we wait for news on the health of Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer gave some glowing praise on Tuesday for the quarterback who replaced Bridgewater this season.

Zimmer spent part of his season wrap-up with the media saying nice things about Bradford that included a strong endorsement for next season. Here’s perhaps the most telling of them:

Mike Zimmer: "I think Sam has played great. I think he's earned the right to be the starting QB.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 3, 2017





Does that say more about the health of Teddy Bridgewater, who shredded his knee in August, than it does about Bradford? Perhaps it’s as much to do with the price the Vikings paid to land him.

Mike Zimmer hinted that Sam Bradford could be the Minnesota Vikings’ starting QB in 2017. (AP) More

The Vikings missed the playoffs after a 5-0 start, which is hard to do, and it’s hard to pin all their issues on Bradford. After all, from a statistical perspective, especially with his short-area accuracy and preventing turnovers, he did a lot of good things. But it’s telling that Zimmer has thrown some strong support behind Bradford in what can be called an incomplete season for a limited Vikings offense that ranked 28th in total yards, yards per play and red-zone percentage, and 23rd in points per game.

Not all of that was on Bradford. His accuracy and interception rate were exceptional. His ability to finish drives was not. In 2015, the Bridgewater-led offense averaged 1.9 touchdowns per game and 7.2 yards per pass attempt. Those same numbers under Bradford in 2016 were 1.8 and 7.0, respectively. Granted, the offensive line and run game were huge issues this season, but it’s not like the Vikings didn’t get major field-position help from a good return game (first in kickoffs, eighth on punts) as well as a defense that had the sixth-most turnovers in the NFL in 2016.

In broad strokes, most NFL teams would choose the young, emerging talent at quarterback in this situation and not the player who has had an injury-addled career and who doesn’t look vastly different at age 29 than he did at 23. Maybe a healthy Bridgewater never rises to that next level of player — good but not great. But his health feels like a major component of Zimmer’s endorsement of the other guy.

The Vikings sent multiple picks, including their first-rounder this April, to the Philadelphia Eagles for Bradford eight days before the season and incurred his contract that will hit for $14 million (along with a $4 million roster bonus) for next season. Based on Zimmer’s comments Tuesday, you can assume the Vikings will be paying that out.

You have to wonder if Bridgewater will be ready for football activities this calendar year based on the way Zimmer is talking. Last we heard, there was no timetable for Bridgewater’s return to action, and that is not a good sign for a league where “ahead of schedule” is the common post-injury parlance of our times.

