Mike Malone says 'joke' Nuggets lack leadership, and Danilo Gallinari definitely doesn't agree

Denver remains just a game and a half out of the top-heavy Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, despite a 14-21 record, but if the Nuggets have any hope of emerging from a pack that also includes the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll have to do something about a defense that ranks as the league’s worst since the start of December.

Never was that more apparent to Nuggets coach Michael Malone than after a 120-113 loss to the same Kings they’re chasing in the standings — and the same Sacramento franchise that fired him just 24 games into the 2014-15 season — and boy did Malone let his players hear about it through the media.

Get a load of Malone’s postgame comments, via BSN Denver beat reporter Harrison Wind:

“We have the worst defense in the NBA. That’s the bottom line,” Malone told reporters following the team’s third straight loss. “It’s embarrassing how we go out there and attempt to defend every night, and that’s something that we have to try to fix as soon as possible, because it’s at an all-time low right now, and that is a huge concern of mine. “It’s a joke. It’s a joke. Right now, we have no leadership. We have no veteran leadership on this team stepping up; don’t hear anyone speaking, taking the lead. We have two young guys trying to speak up on the team’s behalf, which you applaud them, but we need some leadership to shine and step up when we are struggling, which we are. “For us, offensively, 113 points, 49 percent from the field, 18 threes, 29 assists, and you lose because you have zero defense. So, it’s a losing proposition. Offense sells tickets and defense wins championships, and right now our defense is the worst in the NBA. “It’s difficult to have this performance, period. I mean, c’mon, they’re a half-game ahead of us going into tonight’s game, and that’s the kind of effort we put forth, so it must not matter as much as I hoped it would for our guys to go out there and play. And I don’t use fatigue as a factor. Everybody goes through that. You have to fight through that if you want to be a good team, if you want to be a consistent team, if you want to be a playoff team, and we are not. That’s not who we are right now, and we’re a ways away from being all those things.”

OK, then. Whether or not the coach’s ire was exacerbated by the fact the Nuggets ran their record to 0-4 against his former team since Malone took over the Denver job in 2015, he could not have been more clear how he feels about a defense that hasn’t held an opponent under 100 points since Dec. 8.

The Nuggets were by no means a top-flight defense in November, but since the start of last month, they’re allowing an abysmal 113.9 points per 100 possessions — more than four points worse than all other teams but the Los Angeles Lakers. Only six teams since 1973 have ever been so bad at defense over a full season (including the 1981-82 and 1990-91 Nuggets), according to Basketball Reference.

As for Malone’s other scathing remarks — that the Nuggets are void of veteran leadership — the Denver media contingent was sure to take those straight to the man perhaps most charged with that responsibility, and here’s what eight-year veteran Danilo Gallinari had to say (again via Wind):

Danilo Gallinari on Michael Malone saying the team has no veteran leadership: "I don't agree with that. That's definitely not the problem." pic.twitter.com/W4wBkoyX9q — Harrison Wind (@NBAWind) January 4, 2017





“I don’t agree with that,” Gallinari told reporters in Denver. “That’s definitely not the problem of this team. Every veteran on this team can agree with me, so I don’t agree with that.”

Gallo did not provide a list of alternative reasons for why Denver’s “embarrassing” defense is “a joke.”

As the O.G. of advanced analytics, Isaac Newton, once said, “to every action there is always opposed an equal reaction: or the mutual actions of two bodies upon each other are always equal, and directed to contrary parts.” And Gallo’s statement was just as blunt as his coach’s, only the opposite.

