Mike Fiers and Astros agree to $3.45 million, 1-year deal

HOUSTON (AP) -- Right-hander Mike Fiers and the Houston Astros have avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

The deal Thursday avoided a hearing next month. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Fiers settled at the midpoint of the $3.9 million he had asked for and the $3 million the team offered him when the sides swapped proposed salaries last week. He made $524,100 last year.

Fiers would earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the Cy Young Award, $50,000 for finishing second in the voting and $25,000 for third. He could get $50,000 bonuses each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger, and being selected MVP of the World Series or League Championship Series.

The 31-year-old pitcher, acquired from Milwaukee in July 2015 along with outfielder Carlos Gomez, was 11-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance last year.

Astros pitchers Collin McHugh and Will Harris, and first baseman Marwin Gonzalez remain scheduled for hearings.