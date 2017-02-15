Mike Comrie under LAPD rape investigation: TMZ

Former NHL player Mike Comrie is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after one of the women in a three-way sex tryst at his home claimed he raped her “multiple times,” according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman claims she met up with Comrie at a bar Saturday night and went back to his West L.A. condo. She claims he raped her multiple times. The woman says she almost immediately went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center nearby, and a rape kit was administered.

Sources connected with Comrie say he’s known the woman for a long time and acknowledges he had sex with her, but insists she gave full consent. The sources also say the encounter was a 3-way and the other woman has not filed any complaint.

Comrie retired from the NHL at 31 years old in 2012 after multiple hip surgeries. Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 1999, he played for the Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He is, of course, more famous for his life away from the ice. Comrie is the son of Bill Comrie, founder of The Brick furniture chain and most recently a minority owner in the Chicago Cubs. He has a net worth of over $400 million.

Mike Comrie married actress and singer Hilary Duff in 2010 after three years of dating. They had a son, Luca, in March 2012. Duff filed for divorce in Feb. 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. “It was just a slow set-in of us not being the match that we used to be. I’m lucky for the person he is and I am, and how we decided to handle this,” she said.

TMZ reports that Comrie has yet to speak to the police.

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

