Middlesbrough-Watford Preview

Two teams boosted by FA Cup victories but also facing a potential six-point relegation belter collide Saturday at Vicarage Road, where Watford and Middlesbrough look for three important points.

Watford's second season in the top flight following promotion is starting to repeat some of the patterns of their first. The Hornets (6-4-10) are sputtering after finding themselves as high as seventh in the table earlier in the term, but also like last season, they have the potential to repeat a deep run in the FA Cup.

After reaching the semifinals last year and earning a trip to Wembley, Watford are through to the fourth round after easing by Championship side Burton Albion 2-0 on Saturday. Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair provided the goals for the Hornets, who snapped a five-match winless streak (0-1-4) in all competitions and are looking to add more cushion to the seven-point margin that separates them from the drop.

"The players have all been very downhearted about recent results so we really wanted to go out there and give the fans something to cheer about, and hopefully we can go into the next one and keep winning games," Sinclair told the team's official website. "We didn't need a replay and we needed a bit of a change of fortune with the results we've been having, so it was good to get out there and get the win."

Watford, who will play at League One side Millwall in the fourth round of the FA Cup later this month have not won a league match since beating Everton 3-2 on Dec. 10, and Saturday marked their first clean sheet in any competition since beating Hull City 1-0 on Oct. 29. Their three shutouts this season came during their longest unbeaten stretch of the season from Oct. 16-29.

And that run started with a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium on Oct. 16 on a long-range strike by Jose Holebas early in the second half. It was also the only shot on target for Watford, who were outshot 10-4 for the contest.

The Teessiders (4-7-9) are in a more precarious position than the Hornets, lingering just four points above relegation. Like Watford, Middlesbrough progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but had to expend some energy as their 10-man side outclassed Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday.

Grant Leadbitter snapped a scoreless tie just before the hour mark, and defender Daniel Ayala was shown a straight red card almost immediately thereafter. But Alvaro Negredo extended the lead on 67 minutes, and Marten de Roon completed the scoring in stoppage time as Boro earned themselves a fourth-round date at home against League Two foe Accrington Stanley later this month.

"The first half, I was not pleased with the game - I told them at halftime it looked like a friendly," Boro manager Aitor Karanka said. "You think after the first goal it is under control, then we go down to 10 men. But then we added the second and third, even with ten, we should we are better than them and that we are a good team."

The three-goal output is a flood by Middlesbrough's standards this season - their 17 league goals are joint-worst with last-place Hull City. To address those issues, the Teessiders have signed Aston Villa forward Rudy Gestedes. The Benin international had four goals in 19 appearances for the Championship side and former Premier League evergreen.

But there also have been players heading to the exit, with out-of-favour striker David Nugent the latest to depart Monday as he joined Derby County in the Championship. He scored eight goals in 2015-16 to help Middlesbrough gain promotion, but he played just five matches this season and did not start any league contests.

This is Middlesbrough's first Premier League contest at Vicarage Road since a 2-0 defeat Nov. 4, 2006. Watford carry a six-match unbeaten streak (4-2-0) against the Teessiders in all competitions dating back to a 2-1 home loss in the Championship on Oct. 6, 2012.