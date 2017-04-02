Middlesbrough, Swansea City play to scoreless draw

The spoils were shared in South Wales on Sunday as Swansea City and Middlesbrough played out a scoreless draw at the Liberty Stadium despite a dramatic end to the game with both sides missing golden chances.

That point apiece doesn't do much for either side with Swansea (8-4-18) a point clear of the bottom three and Boro (4-11-14) now four points from safety.

The best scoring chance of the match didn't come until the dying seconds when Middlesbrough sub Rudy Gestede glanced in at the far post and somehow nodded his header wide of the goal when unmarked.

This contest started at a slow tempo with neither side creating much chance-wise. Middlesbrough felt they should have had penalty when Alvaro Negredo's shot was blocked while Luciano Narsingh tested Boro goalkeeper Victor Valdes from range.

Though the second half was a more entertaining affair, still the goals proved all too elusive. Negredo saw a close range flick well blocked by Lukasz Fabianski while down on the other end Leroy Fer somehow poked over the bar from all of 6 yards. Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea saw a free kick deflected inches wide of the post.