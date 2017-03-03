Middlesbrough-Stoke City Preview

Middlesbrough are proving cliché-afflicted pundits right this season - you do indeed have to score goals to win football matches.

Aitor Karanka's group have the best defensive record outside of the Premier League's top seven, but that hasn't stopped them from being dragged into a relegation scrap as they face Stoke City on Saturday.

Going into the latest matchday, Boro (4-10-12) are outside of the drop zone courtesy only of their defence-assisted goal difference. But they have not won a game in the last nine attempts and are dropping like a stone towards the Championship.

And scoring goals has been the source of the club's problems this season. The January additions of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa and Patrick Bamford from Chelsea haven't boosted Boro - who did not score a goal in three February league games and have two in the last seven.

However, midfielder Adam Clayton believes there is still plenty of reason for optimism.

"There's no need for us to be down... we'll keep going and try our best to stay in this league as that's where I want to be, and why I signed an extension" said Clayton, who agreed a new-four year deal this week.

"We're in the FA Cup quarterfinal so that's something to look forward to, one win away from Wembley, and we're still fighting to be in this league. We only need a couple of wins and the positivity will be back and we'll be flying again."

Boro will hope to get back to those winning ways against Stoke City (8-8-10), who are still reeling from a 4-0 demolition at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Mark Hughes' Potters were dropped in north London, with Harry Kane scoring a first-half hat-trick in a game that was so one-sided it threatened to have a lasting impact on Stoke's morale for the remainder of the season.

However, U.S. international defender Geoff Cameron is insistent that the players won't let the result at Spurs ruin their season.

"We have to bounce back straight away," Cameron said. "We said in the locker room at White Hart Lane that we can't let it define our season. We need to get our attitudes right, get focused and make sure we rectify that this coming Saturday. We are all focused on Middlesbrough. It's a big game for us."

Cameron's words are encouraging, but he'll know well enough that it doesn't matter how Stoke feel underneath, it's what they do on the pitch that will define the rest of their season.

Last Sunday's loss was Stoke's third straight 4-0 defeat to Spurs, and after the previous two of those losses the Potters went on to concede another four goals in their following fixture, with each loss contributing to consecutive three-game winless runs.

A similar winless run on this occasion would leave the Potters in the bottom half of the table and still three wins away from the 40-point mark that usually guarantees safety in the Premier League.

And the Potters' chances of bouncing back against Boro won't be helped by the absence of injured Jonathan Walters and Jack Butland, while Xherdan Shaqiri - who scored in the season-opening 1-1 draw against Boro - is also a doubt with a calf strain.

Boro arrive with a close to fully-fit squad, with Callum Chambers, George Friend and Antonio Barragan on the verge of return from injury.