Middlesbrough-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace's season has been a difficult one, but the Eagles can possibly save their campaign by stringing together some positive results.

That needs to start with Saturday's clash at Selhurst Park against fellow relegation battlers Middlesbrough.

Crystal Palace (5-4-16) come into the match in the bottom three of the Premier League with just 19 points, but are one point from safety and, with a win, can move level on points with 16th-place Boro.

Recent league fixtures have not been kind to Sam Allardyce's side, which has lost six of their last seven matches. Their most recent victory came over Bournemouth on New Year's Eve. Since then, they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Sunderland and 1-0 against Stoke City two weeks ago.

Palace gave a good account of themselves away from home against Stoke as they created plenty of opportunities, but couldn't capitalise. Despite the loss, defender Damien Delaney believes there were plenty of positives the club can draw from.

"The performance we gave in the game at Stoke City has got to be the blueprint going forward," Delaney said. "We have been working an awful lot on our shape and being defensively better, and I think our display showed the work we had put in on the training ground since the last game."

Middlesbrough (4-10-11) find themselves in a similar situation to Palace, though not in the relegation zone currently, they are riding an eight-match winless slide (0-4-4) in league play.

Aitor Karanka's men have not found the back of the net in either of their last two Premier League matches - a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 4 and a scoreless draw with Everton two weeks ago.

"We've played games against the top 10 of the table and had chances to win," Karanka said. "Now, when we have the chance to play teams in our position I am confident.

"We stay in games until the last minute - against Man City we scored, and against Tottenham we had a great chance. We want to do the same against Crystal Palace."

The Eagles won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September.

Middlesbrough won their last Premier League game at Selhurst Park, 1-0 in April 2005. None of the last 15 league meetings between these sides at Selhurst Park have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning 10 of these.