Middlesbrough-Burnley Preview

It is always an interesting affair when two promoted clubs clash and that's what the Premier League has up its sleeve on Boxing Day as Burnley gets set to host Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

Both clubs share the same singular goal of avoiding relegation and securing another season in the top flight, so Monday's match could go a long way toward determining who stays up.

Burnley (5-2-10) find themselves in 16th place, just three clear of the dreaded bottom three, but a win Monday in front of the home crowd can push them as far as 13th, pending other results.

All five of Burnley's victories this season have come at Turf Moor, where they have knocked off Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton, Watford and, perhaps most impressively, a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in Week 2. The Clarets have scored 12 goals on home soil in the Premier League, while conceding only four.

But the club's away struggles came to fruition again last time out as Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for Burnley after 21 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur, but the visitors were unable to hold the lead. Dele Alli struck six minutes later and Danny Rose hit for the winner in the 71st minute to down Burnley.

Despite the loss, manager Sean Dyche has urged his boys to give the fans the gift of goals Monday.

"At home we have scored really well. We have scored as many goals at home currently as we did in the full Premier League season the last time," Dyche said. "I'm delighted with that, not just because of the players. I'm delighted for the fans as well because they have backed us, certainly in my time here and they continue to do so. I have always said that is the important factor and it still is.

"We have been scoring goals and creating good chances. We want that to continue at home, of course. We have to work for that to continue and we have to safeguard it with good performances and the backing of the fans."

Middlesbrough (4-6-7) find themselves one point better than Burnley in 14th place, but a win Monday can take the Teeside club as far as 10th.

Aitor Karana's side comes into this clash in decent form looking for a second consecutive Premier League victory following last week's 3-0 destruction of Swansea City. Alvaro Negredo struck twice in a span of 11 first-half minutes and Marten De Roon added the third goal for Boro, who will now aim to keep that form going at a difficult away venue.

But midfielder Adam Forshaw believes his side is playing with confidence ahead of Burnley.

"Three points are three points, we came out of the game with a clean sheet and we scored three goals so we're looking forward to the game on Boxing Day now," Forshaw said.

"We know how tough it is to go to Turf Moor, it's a hostile atmosphere. We're going to have to be right on it. There's no reason we shouldn't be confident. On the whole we've been putting in some really good performances this season, and the team's gelling really well."

Burnley are winless in their last six league games against Middlesbrough, failing to score in four of those contests. Boro have lost just one of their last seven visits to Turf Moor in the league.

This will be the first time Burnley and Middlesbrough play each other in the top-flight since 1976.