Michigan's Jabrill Peppers: No decision yet on future

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan star Jabrill Peppers says he hasn't made a decision on his future.

After a report Tuesday on Forbes.com said he was heading to the NFL, a tweet calling the report ''false'' appeared on Peppers' account. A subsequent tweet said: ''This is going to be one of the hardest decisions in my life.''

Peppers, a junior linebacker, is credited with playing 15 positions this season. He missed the Orange Bowl after hurting his left hamstring. No. 6 Michigan lost to No. 10 Florida State 33-32.

Peppers finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2016.

