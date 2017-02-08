Michigan State's Ward gets tech for apparent trip of rival

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) makes a layup, watched by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44), in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Grayson Allen may have company.

Michigan State's Nick Ward was called for a technical foul for appearing to trip Michigan's Moe Wagner late in the first half of the rivals' game on Tuesday night.

Ward was walking toward his bench during a timeout when his right foot connected with Wagner's left foot, sending him tumbling to the ground. Officials reviewed the sequence on video monitors during the timeout and decided to call Ward, a freshman forward, for a technical foul with 3:49 left in the first half.

Allen , a preseason All-America, has been called for tripping an opponent three times while playing for Duke. He was suspended for one game and stripped of his team captaincy this season.

