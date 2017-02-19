Michigan State beats No. 20 Michigan before record crowd

Michigan State forward Victoria Gaines (15) knocks the ball away from Michigan guard Nicole Munger (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Tori Jankoska made five 3-pointers in setting a single-season school record and scored 28 points in leading Michigan State over No. 20 Michigan 86-68 on Sunday before a record sellout crowd of 12,707 who watched the in-state rivals in their only meeting this season.

Jankoska's five 3-pointers gave her 297 in her career, breaking the mark of 294 set by Lindsay Bowen (2002-06). Branndais Agee and Taya Reimer added 15 points each for the Spartans (18-9, 8-6 Big Ten), who handed the Wolverines (21-7, 10-4) their only loss in 14 games at Crisler Center this season on a day the previous attendance record of 5,991 was more than doubled.

Hallie Thome scored 21 points with a game-high eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Kysre Gondrezick added 19 points and Nicole Munger 12.

Michigan State trailed 43-42 at halftime but a 16-0 run, with seven points from Jankoska, gave the Spartans the lead for good midway through the third quarter. Leading by eight, the Spartans closed the final 5 1/2 minutes on a 14-4 run.

The Spartans shot 58 percent and made half of their 20 3-point attempts while the Wolverines were 3 of 17 from the arc.