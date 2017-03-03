Michigan St women beat Wisconsin 70-63 in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Tori Jankoska scored 22 points and Taya Reimer had a double-double to lead No. 6 seed Michigan State to a 70-63 win over 11th-seeded Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Reimer finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Branndais Agee added 14 points and Taryn McCutcheon scored 10 for Michigan State, which advanced to Friday's quarterfinal against Michigan.

Michigan State (20-10) got a jumper from Jankoska to edge into the lead, 50-49, with 3:13 left in the third quarter and the Spartans never again trailed. She then got two quick layups sandwiched around a Wisconsin free throw to stretch the advantage to four going into the fourth quarter. The Badgers twice tied it in the early fourth and a layup by Avyanna Young pulled them within 62-60 with 3:44 to play, but Jankoska answered with a 3, Victoria Reimer made back-to-back layups and Jankoska added a free throw as the Spartans closed the game on an 8-3 spurt.

Cayla McMorris paced Wisconsin (9-22) with 18 points, Avyanna Young added 17 and Marsha Howard scored 10.