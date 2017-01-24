Michigan to pay coordinators more than $10M over 5 years

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2016 file photo shows Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaking during a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Before the NCAAs ban of spring break sports trips goes into effect, Harbaugh is taking his team to Rome, Italy. The Wolverines will hold three spring practices at the training facility of soccer club AS Roma. Michigan did not announce on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 the exact dates of the trip, but said in a release it would take place after finals toward the end of winter semester in April. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, file)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan has signed contracts to pay Jim Harbaugh's top two assistants, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, more than $10 million combined over the next five years.

Terms of their deals were obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press with a Freedom of Information Act request.

Brown's contract calls for him to make $1 million annually in the first four years and $1.4 million in 2021. He is eligible for a retention bonus of $300,000 on April 1 of this year and next year, and $400,000 in April of 2019 and 2020. Drevno's deal is worth $1 million each year plus a $150,000 signing bonus this month.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel extended the offers to both coaches in December.

