Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fires back at 'Pete' Finebaum after cheating accusations

Jim Harbaugh is tired of Paul — we think? — Finebaum, and in true Jim Harbaugh fashion, he’s letting us all know about it.

The Michigan coach took to Twitter on Thursday night to bash the SEC Network radio host after Finebaum went on “Outside the Lines” and accused Harbaugh of cheating in light of Michigan hiring the father of coveted 2019 quarterback recruit Michael Johnson Jr. Harbaugh called Finebaum “Pete,” which is either an oversight or, we suppose, just an extra-mean way of insulting him. (The #AlternativeFacts hashtag does little to clear that up.)

Pete Finebaum, the unabashed SEC water carrier, really needs to get his facts straight. #AlternativeFacts — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) February 17, 2017





There really is only one way for Finebaum to respond to this: By mistaking Jim for “John” Harbaugh, a Super Bowl-winning coach.

The SEC Network, for its part, appears to be having fun with the Twitter dust-up.





