Michael Crabtree's jewelry problem continues as he loses his chain on the field

The Denver Broncos seemed to be checking out if Michael Crabtree decided to wear his gold chain again, a week after Aqib Talib tried to snatch it off his neck.

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall noticed Crabtree didn’t have it on during the Raiders’ wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

No chain on ???? ???? I see — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 7, 2017





Oh, it wasn’t because Crabtree decided that wearing a presumably expensive piece of jewelry in an NFL game might be a bad idea. It just fell off earlier in the game. You can see it on the ground after Crabtree got tackled, and Raiders receiver Seth Roberts was a good teammate and picked it up for him.

At least this time nobody went Deebo on Crabtree and tried to snatch his chain off his neck. Crabtree has worn the chain all season, which is why Talib tried to take it – he said he was annoyed by Crabtree wearing it.

For those wondering if a second mishap would cause Crabtree to ditch the chain for good, don’t worry – he had it back on for the second half.

