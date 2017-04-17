Miami Dolphins should trade back unless Derek Barnett is available

One of the bigger shockers from last season was the almost instant rise of Adam Gase’s Miami Dolphins. Despite an extremely poor start to their 2016 campaign, the Dolphins turned it around and made a run that eventually led them to their first playoff appearance since the 2008 AFC East division winning campaign.

Despite this playoff appearance, the Dolphins were not perfect or even great. Lacking in plenty of areas including on the defense as a whole, the Dolphins have plenty of areas that need addressing during this years NFL Draft. However, thanks to the depth of some positions in this year’s draft class, this year’s draft looks to be one that teams should trade down during.

This is no different for the Miami Dolphins. Such a move would not only allow them to get better value for some of their selections but also gain them some extra draft picks for the early part of day three and maybe even the later part of day two. While I do think that this is the route that Miami should take, I also believe their is one exception to this rule.

Originally seen as the best defensive end prospect in this draft, Derek Barnett is now someone that could be available when the Miami Dolphins make their selection at pick number 22. While it is a longshot that Barnett will fall this far during the draft, stranger things have happened in the past.

Considering his overall talent and production levels from his time with the University of Tennessee, Barnett is someone that looks ready to make the jump to the NFL. Add into this that Barnett also broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee and you have a player entering the NFL with plenty of records and superlatives to back him up.

One of the best defensive end prospects in this draft class, Derek Barnett is someone that fans of the Miami Dolphins should keep their eyes on. Able to provide Miami with quality and depth, Barnett would be a great addition to the Miami Dolphins defense going forward. If he is still available at pick number 22, then Miami should remain where they are and select Barnett.

