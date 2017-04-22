Miami Dolphins may have gotten a steal in trade for Julius Thomas

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins traded away their starting left tackle from 2016 in Branden Albert, sending him to the Jacksonville Jaguars basically to acquire tight end Julius Thomas. It’s not a blockbuster trade that we football fans love to see, but it’ll be a trade that will work out in Miami’s favor.

When Thomas was originally a member of the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2014 he was one of Peyton Manning’s favorite target if not his go-to man. When he decided to sign with Jacksonville, fans expected him to produce as well as he did in Denver. We all know he clearly didn’t do that, but was it because of him? Despite not playing a full season in his two seasons because of injuries, he was still a big guy for Blake Bortles to throw to when Bortles wasn’t throwing interceptions.

Despite this, the Julius Thomas trade will work out amazingly for the Miami Dolphins. While this will happen due to many reasons, here are the three main ones that Dolphins fans should embrace.

No more Jordan Cameron

Once former Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron decided to hang up the cleats due to multiple concussions over the course of his career, that left the tight end position empty and Miami needed to do something about it.

While Thomas has his injuries like Cameron, Thomas hasn’t dealt with multiple concussions. If Julius Thomas can stay healthy he will give Ryan Tannehill another dangerous weapon to go along with wideouts Jarvis Landry, Devante Parker and Kenny Stills.

He is only 28 years old

There is a track record of players doing very well in their careers between the age of 24 and 30. Thomas did an average job in Jacksonville, almost what you want your tight end to do but he has the potential and skill to be in the group of the best tight ends in the NFL like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham.

Now that Thomas is going into an offense with a more experienced quarterback in Ryan Tannehill along with a Miami team that is ready to win, don’t be surprised to see Thomas go back into his rhythm like his Broncos days and excel in the Miami offense which also just happens to be run by his former offensive coordinator in Adam Gase.

The Dolphins offense is locked and loaded now

With Ryan Tannehill taking the snaps, Jay Ajayi doing the dirty work on the ground and the addition of Julius Thomas to the receiving core of Jarvis Landry, Devante Parker and Kenny Stills the Dolphins offense is ready to make a run and get back to the playoffs and go further than the wild card game.

If Miami can improve the offensive line just a tiny bit, any defense going up against them will have a lot of planning to do on how to contain the Dolphins explosive offense. Keep Thomas healthy and on the field, he’s going give Tannehill another vertical threat and cause trouble for their opponents defense.

