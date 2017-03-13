Mexican soccer reverses ruling that led to referees' strike

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- The Mexican soccer federation has toughened a disciplinary ruling against two players after angry referees staged a protest strike over the weekend.

Referees refused to officiate matches after the league didn't harshly punish two players who shoved officials last week. One player for Club Toluca shoved a referee after an expulsion and a player for the America squad appeared to head-butt another referee after a call.

The referees involved reported both players for ''aggression,'' which is punished by banning players for up to one year. But the league's disciplinary committee instead gave the players eight- and 10-match suspensions for the lesser offense of ''attempted aggression.''

After the strike, the federation reversed itself and imposed a one-year ban and fines for both players.

Referees announced they were ending the strike.