Mets' Seth Lugo has torn elbow ligament, surgery possible

New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo (67) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, March 27, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets right-hander Seth Lugo has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow, but has not decided whether he will have Tommy John surgery.

Lugo had a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery and will not throw for about two weeks. New York said he will then start a throwing program, and the need for surgery will be determined based on how he feels after trying rehabilitation.

An MRI taken Saturday revealed a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

Lugo last pitched March 27, allowing four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings during an exhibition game against Washington. He was 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA in three spring-training starts and one relief appearance.

The 27-year-old made his big league debut last July 1 and went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA in eight starts and nine relief appearances.

Left-hander Steven Matz has a flexor tendon strain and will be sidelined until at least May. Right-hander Noah Syndergaard left Monday's opener with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, and his next start will be pushed back a day.