Mets OF Juan Lagares activated from disabled list

MIAMI (AP) -- New York Mets outfielder Juan Lagares has been activated from the disabled list, and reliever Paul Sewald has been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Lagares missed the start of the season because of a strained left oblique. He wasn't in the starting lineup Thursday night at Miami but was available off the bench, and he's expected to start Friday.

The Mets decided not to demote outfielder Michael Conforto, who was 4 for 10 with two homers in the first nine games and will stay with the team as an extra outfielder.

